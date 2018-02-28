'The Voice' recap: The blind auditions continue, as Blake Shelton lands the night’s biggest artist

By Music News Group

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on “The Voice”; Trae Patton/NBCAdam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and new coach Kelly Clarkson were back in their spinning chairs Tuesday night on The Voice, trying to add to their teams. Before the night was over, each coach landed an artist, with Blake nailing the biggest.

Also back on Tuesday was “The Block,” which gives the coaches one chance each to block one of their rival coaches from getting an artist.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday night’s episode:

Placerville, California native Jaclyn Lovey, 16, was inspired by classic artists like Billie Holiday, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash. Her rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” by Elvis Presley got Blake and Alicia to turn around. Keys praised the teen for not trying to overdo her audition, keeping it “simple and pure.” Blake said Lovey’s voice made him “feel every word,” adding that he was “riding a unicorn…with wings…holding a Care Bear.” Blake impassioned plea came on a little too strong for Jaclyn, who picked Team Alicia.

Macon, Georgia native Molly Stevens has faced a lot of adversity in her life, including coming out as gay to her mother and Baptist minister father. The country/Americana singer chose Patty Griffin‘s “Heavenly Day” for her audition, touching off another intense battle between Blake and Kelly. Clarkson shot down the notion that only Shelton was qualified to handle a country artist, arguing that she’s found country success without him. Blake tried to turn that argument around in his favor by noting he’s “country, country, country.” It failed to convince Molly, who chose Kelly.

Former child actor Dylan Hartigan landed roles opposite Matthew Broderick in 2004’s The Stepford Wives remake, as well as playing Joey “Ice Cream” in the short-lived NBC drama series The Black Donellys in 2007, before trading acting for music — primarily folk rock. His take on the Loggins & Messina classic “Danny’s Song” got Kelly to turn around, explaining to the camera afterwards that Hartigan was a “dark horse,” adding, “He can sing…and he’s cute.”

Blues singer Pryor Baird, 35, admits he spends most of his time working at his day job as a project manager — something he hopes a victory on The Voice will change. His smoky voice and guitar picking on the R&B classic “I Don’t Need No Doctor,” first recorded by Ray Charles in 1966, took him a step closer, getting all four coaches to turn their chairs. Kelly praised Baird for his “soulfulness,” combined with an ability to “rock out.” Adam declared he’d rarely heard someone who could sing and play that well. Blake said Baird had a “weathered sound” that separated him from the pack. Alicia argued that she’s “the only one who can sing in the vicinity of where [Pryor] just sang.” Blake came out the winner, as Baird joined his team.

The Voice blind auditions continue Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

