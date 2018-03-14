'The Voice' recap: The blind auditions conclude as the coaches fill their teams

By Music News Group

Trae Patton/NBCThe Voice aired its final blind auditions on Tuesday night, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson looking for some last-minute talent. By the end of the night, each coach had 12 artists on his or her roster, thus completing their teams.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday night’s show:

Miami native Genesis Diaz hopes to fulfill the dream of her parents — Cuban émigrés who also had musical aspirations, but gave them up to move here. Genesis got Adam and Blake to turn their chairs around with her cover of Kesha‘s “Praying.” Adam, who pushed his button first, asked the singer if she wanted to be with “a leader or a follower.” Genesis picked Adam, who was left with just one more opening on his team.

Sharane Calister grew up singing gospel music with her twin sister, but the two — whose parents dealt with substance abuse — found themselves in separate foster homes, before reuniting in their high school choir class. Sharane channeled her painful past for a powerful rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s “Make It Rain” that got Alicia to turn her chair and demand Kelly turn, as well. Clarkson, who didn’t think she could compete with Keys, gave in, but only because it would be “disrespectful not to” for someone with Calister’s talent. Alicia, who described Sharane’s voice as “perfection,” nabbed the singer, filling out her team.

Dallas Caroline, 17, started writing and singing songs at the tender age of 12 and performed at country music’s CMA Fest last summer. Her version of Willlie Nelson‘s “Always on My Mind” got the remaining coaches to turn around, but neither Adam, nor Kelly could compete with Blake’s plea to join country’s “next hero” on the road to becoming another LeAnn Rimes or Tanya Tucker. Shelton’s team is now full.

Country/pop artist Jackie Verna hopes to pick up her singing career after a car accident left her with a serious head injury and her face badly scarred. She chose Kelsea Ballerini‘s “Peter Pan” for her blind audition. With Blake and Alicia’s teams full, the only coach standing in the way of Adam scoring score Jackie for his team was Kelly. When she didn’t turn around, a “stunned” Adam welcomed Jackie to his now full team.

Finally, Amber Sauer — who has sung backup for the likes of Natalie Cole, Angie Stone and Kelly Price — competed for her moment in the spotlight with a soulful, rangy take on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” convincing Kelly to turn around and, thus, finishing off her team. Clarkson explained the high-powered singer didn’t just sing high, but sang from the soul, as well.

Here’s a rundown of each coach’s artists:

Team Adam: Miya Bass, Angel Bonilla, Mia Boostrom, Drew Cole, Davison, Genesis Diaz, Gary Edwards, Tish Haynes Keys, Rayshun LaMarr, Stephanie Skipper, Reid Umstattd and Jackie Verna.

Team Blake: Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Dallas Caroline, Austin Giorgio, Brett Hunter, Bransen Ireland, Kayla Jade, JessLee, Jordan Kierkdorffer, Kaleb Lee, Jaron Strom, and Wilkes.

Team Alicia: Johnny Bliss, Britton Buchanan, Sharane Calister, Terrence Cunningham, Christiana Dannielle, Livia Faith, Shana Halligan, Jamai, Kelsea Johnson, Megan Lee, Jaclyn Lovey and Jordyn Simone.

Team Kelly: Teana Boston, Alexa Cappelli, Brynn Cartelli, Jorge Eduardo, Jackie Foster, Hannah Goebal, Dylan Hartigan, Jamells, Justin Kilgore, D.R. King, Amber Sauer, Moilly Stevens and Chris Weaver.

The Voice battles kick off next week, with the help of the following advisers: Julia Michaels for Team Adam; Trace Adkins for Team Blake; Shawn Mendes for Team Alicia; and Hailee Steinfeld for Team Kelly.

