"The Voice" recap: The battles conclude with Alicia Keys stealing an artist from Blake Shelton

By Stephen Iervolino

Art Streiber/NBCThe battle rounds concluded Tuesday night on The Voice, as teammates went head-to-head for the right to grab the last spots in the knockouts. It was a night that saw Alicia Keys steal an artist from Blake Shelton.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: Julia Michaels for Team Adam Levine; Trace Adkins for Team Blake; Shawn Mendes for Team Alicia; and Hailee Steinfeld for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Stephanie Skipper and Jackie Verna went head-to-head on Heart‘s “These Dreams,” representing Team Adam. During rehearsals, Stephanie couldn’t figure out whether she wanted to stay true to the Heart version, or go with Alison Krauss‘ rendition. Jackie, who had never sung harmony before had to learn fast. After the performance, Adam named Verna the winner, praising her “astounding growth. She moves on and Stephanie heads home.

Next, Alicia pitted Livia Faith, 17, against 36-year-old Terrence Cunningham for Grace Potter‘s “Stars” — chosen because Keys thought it suited the artists’ soft voices. Addressing the camera during rehearsals, Alicia revealed the winner would be the singer whose performance gave her “the chills.” Alicia thought both artists delivered, but chose Terrence because he had something “very unique” that she could “help and bring out.” He advances to the knockouts; Livia was sent packing.

The final battle of the season was between Team Blake’s Dallas Caroline – another 17-year-old — and Spensha Baker, who faced off against each other on Maren Morris‘ rangy “I Could Use a Love Song.” Blake anticipated a tough battle, but revealed an ulterior motive: for one of them to “get stolen,” then “I get to steal you back.” Spensha won the battle, with Blake telling the singer she had the chance to “blow the mind of Nashville and turn country music on its ear.” For now, she moves on to the knockout rounds.

There was also good news for Dallas, who was stolen by Alicia and advances, as well.

A montage during the show revealed the winners of other battles not shown on Tuesday: Team Adam’s Gary Edwards eliminated Angel Bonilla and Team Blake’s Austin Giorgio bested Brett Hunter. Team Kelly’s Alexa Capelli advanced by default when her partner, Hannah Goebal, had to leave the competition for personal reasons.

Here’s how the coaches’ teams look going into the knockouts:

Team Adam: Mia Boostrom, Drew Cole, Gary Edwards, Jackie Foster, Rayshun LaMarr, Jordyn Simone, Reid Umstattd and Jackie Verna.

Team Blake: Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Austin Giorgio, Dylan Hartigan, Kyla Jade, Jaclyn Lovey, Jaron Strom and Wilkes.

Team Alicia: Miya Bass, Johnny Bliss, Britton Buchanan, Sharane Calister, Dallas Caroline, Terrence Cunningham, Christiana Danielle and Kelsea Johnson.

Team Kelly: Alexa Cappelli, Brynn Cartelli, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Tish Haynes Keys, Justin Kilgore, D.R. King and Kaleb Lee.

The knockout rounds on The Voice get underway Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

