"The Voice" recap: Miley Cyrus loses an artist

By Music News Group

NBC UniversalOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 11 artists who performed on Monday learned that Janice Freeman, from Miley Cyrus‘ team, was sent home.

Freeman was eliminated on a one-hour results show. She lost an “Instant Save” vote to Adam Cunningham, from Team Adam Levine.

There are now 10 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson.

Prior to the vote, Cunningham and Freeman sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Cunningham performed “Amazed” by Lonestar, and Freeman covered Sia‘s “Chandelier.”

The results show also featured Miley joining her team for a group performance of Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and Adam leading his team in version of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Go Your Own Way.”

The evening also included Blake Shelton – joined by Jennifer Hudson — performing his latest single “I’ll Name the Dog,” from his album, Texoma Shore”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

