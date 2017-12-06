"The Voice" recap: Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson each lose an artist

By Music News Group

NBC UniversalOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 10 artists who performed on Monday learned that Ashland Craft, from Team Miley Cyrus and Shi’Ann Jones, from Jennifer Hudson‘s team were sent home.

Craft and Jones were eliminated on a one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Davon Fleming, from Team Jennifer.

There are now eight artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Prior to the vote, Craft, Jones and Fleming sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Craft performed “Tonight I Wanna Cry” by Keith Urban, Jones tackled Etta James‘ “At Last” and Fleming tackled “Ain’t No Way,” by Aretha Franklin.

The evening also included Portugal. The Man performing their hit, “Feel It Still,” and The Voice season-four champ Danielle Bradbery, singing her new single, “Worth It.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

