‘The Voice’ Recap: Lovers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton go at it as the battle rounds continue

Aliyah Moulden performs on “The Voice”; Tyler Golden/NBCWeek one of the new season of The Voice continued Tuesday night, with more hopefuls participating in the blind auditions.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and returning coach Gwen Stefani were back in their rotating chairs, looking to add new members to their respective teams, and leading to the first epic battle between lovers Gwen and Blake.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s episode:

Montclair, New Jersey native Autumn Turner a figure skating teacher who found music during high school, opened the show with her version of Donna Summer‘s “Last Dance.” She immediately got Adam to turn his chair, later followed by Gwen, Alicia and Blake. Adam declared that Autumn had a “grace and soul” rarely seen on The Voice, adding that she could “win this show.” Gwen told the young hopeful that she could help her live her dream because she’s already lived it herself. Alicia noted Turner was “probably good at everything.” Autumn picked Keys’ team.

Singer/guitarist Jesse Larson convinced Adam to turn around with his soulful take on “Jealous Guy by John Lennon — played on a guitar he built himself. He also revealed Prince once asked him to play guitar and sing background vocals for season four The Voice contestant Judith Hill, who worked with Prince after her time on show. Adam couldn’t understand why no one else turned their chairs around for Jesse and boasted, “When you win and it’s one chair…no one will ever not listen to me ever again. Larson joined Adam’s team.

Aliyah Moulden, a 15-year-old with a powerhouse voice, has experienced the highest highs and lowest lows during her young life. She earned the honor of opening for heartthrob Jesse McCartney, but also lost her father to cancer when she was just a month old. Aliyah got Blake, Alicia and Gwen to hit their buttons with her version of Elvis Presley‘s “Hound Dog.” Blake touted his experience coaching young singers to victory, including Danielle Bradbery and Cassidee Pope. Gwen reminded the teen that she started out young girl, too, and could offer her guidance the others couldn’t. Moulden ended up joining team Blake.

Savannah Leighton, 16, who watched her family fall apart after her father left her mother, uses music as an escape. Her version of Katy Perry‘s “Unconditionally” got Blake and Gwen to turn their chairs around, leading to a battle royale between the two lovebirds. Blake got the battle rolling by declaring that he was “willing to get myself in bad trouble because I believe in you.” Gwen then made her case, noting that she could “mother” Savannah, adding, that she couldn’t understand why the girl wouldn’t want to go with the girl. Blake may not end up sleeping on the couch tonight, but Gwen landed Savannah on her team.

Last up was, Lilie Passero a singer/actress from Studio City, California inspired by R&B greats like Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin, and who currently waits tables for a living. In fact, she counts Gwen and Blake among her customers. Her version of “A Love of My Own,” by Carla Thomas, got Blake, Gwen and Alicia to turn their chairs. Blake praised the singer for her “classic style,” and Gwen added that it was “theatrical.” However Alicia won the day with her improvised song begging Lillie to join her team.

The Voice returns with more auditions Thursday night on NBC.

