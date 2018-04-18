"The Voice" recap: Artists from Blake Shelton's and Alicia Keys' teams perform

By Stephen Iervolino

NBC/Trae PattonThe live playoffs continued on Tuesday night’s one-hour episode of The Voice, with the remaining artists from Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys performing for a spot in the top 12. Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson‘s teams will perform on Wednesday.

Carson Daly announced that following Tuesday’s performances, two artists from each team will advance: one based on America’s vote, the other to be chosen by his or her coach. The results will be revealed on Wednesday’s show.

- Advertisement -

First up were the five members of Team Blake:

Spensha Baker kicked the show off with Carrie Underwood‘s “Smoke Break.” Kelly praised Spensha for choosing a song by a powerhouse singer like Underwood and “nailing it.” Blake, explaining that he tries to be impartial when judging his artists, admitted that Baker is one of his favorites.

Next up, Wilkes offered his take on “Don’t Speak,” by No Doubt, the band fronted by former Voice coach – and Shelton’s girlfriend — Gwen Stefani. Wilkes survived an unintentional mic drop, without missing a beat, bringing all four judges to their feet. Adam called it “the ill-est improvisation” he’s ever seen in his life. Technical difficulties aside, Alicia called his vocal range “ridiculous.” After praising his song choice, Shelton dubbed Wilkes “a pro.”

Gravel-voice Pryor Baird delivered a guts rendition of Dolly Parton‘s “9-5” that had Levine declaring, “It’s a foregone conclusion you belong on this show.” Blake underscored Pryor’s vocal range, noting that he sang the song in the same key as Dolly.

Crooner Austin Giorgio put a jazzy spin on Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself.” Blake praised the 21-year-old singer for keeping the music of Frank Sinatra and other greats from that era alive. Adding that he was “a gift.”

Gary Edwards wrapped things up for Team Blake with his rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Kelly cheered the artist, not only for his vocal skills, but for his versatility, having performed a Bruno Mars song a night earlier. Blake said Gary “kicked open the door” with his performance.

Team Alicia’s five artists followed:

Terrence Cunningham led off with “Ain’t Nobody,” by Rufus, featuring Chaka Khan. Adam said Terrence’s “seasoned,” but also “left-of-center…jazzy…complicated…sophisticated” voice is what the show epitomizes. Alicia echoed Levine, adding that Cunningham is solely responsible for his song selection and arrangements, as well.

Next up, Christiana Danielle covered tackled Hozier‘s “Take Me to Church.” Said Kelly afterward, “I shouldn’t even say what I’ about to say, [but] I think you’re the greatest person on this show.” Alicia called Christiana “a goddess descended upon the Earth,” adding she had a “one-of-a-kind voice.”

Jackie Foster brought the judges to their feet with her version of “Alone,” by Heart. Alicia noted that Jackie not only had an incredible range, but “a clear sense of who you are” as well.

Kelsea Johnson sang Jazmine Sullivan‘s “Need U Bad,” and Keys likened her to Lauryn Hill, in the sense that Kelsea had her own unique sound that was completely her own.

Johnny Bliss closed out Team Alicia’s performances with Adele‘s “One and Only.” Afterwards, Alicia praised his versatility, noting, “There is not one style of music you can’t conquer.”

Daly closed the show by offering “thoughts and prayers” on behalf of the show to the family of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died at her home in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 92.

The Voice returns Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments