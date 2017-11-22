"The Voice" recap: Adam Levine loses an artist

By Music News Group

NBC UniversalOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 12 artists who performed on Monday learned that Jon Mero, from Adam Levine‘s team, was sent home.

Mero was eliminated on a one-hour results show. He lost an “Instant Save” vote to Adam Cunningham, also from Team Adam.

There are now 11 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

Prior to the vote, Cunningham and Mero sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Cunningham performed “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Mero covered Jackson 5‘s “I Want You Back.”

The results show also featured Jennifer joining her team for a group performance of The Beatles‘ “Let It Be,” and Blake leading his team in version of Hank Williams, Jr.‘s “If It Will, It Will.”

The evening also included Levine’s band Maroon 5 performing their latest single “What Lovers Do.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

