“The Voice” coaches go chasing “Waterfalls” to mark new season

NBCThe new season of The Voice kicks off on Monday and to get fans excited, the four coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys — have posted a video in which they perform an acoustic version of TLC‘s classic “Waterfalls.”

In the clip, the coaches are sitting around in a circle, along with a guitar player and a drummer. Each one takes a line from the first verse on the song, starting with Gwen, then Alicia, then Adam and then Blake. Then they all sing the chorus.

Then it’s straight to the rap portion: Alicia starts off, Gwen continues, and then they both finish with “Believe in yourself/the rest is up to me and you,” before all four coaches launch back into the chorus.

Season 22 of The Voice debuts Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

