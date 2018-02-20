The status of Taylor Swift's squad is keeping Jennifer Lawrence up at night

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Here’s how big an impact Taylor Swift has on our culture at large: At least one Oscar-winning actress says she can’t sleep at night because she’s so confused about who’s still a member of the singer’s famed girl squad.

- Advertisement -

Background first. Since the end of August, there have been rumors about the squad’s current membership. August 27, when Taylor released her video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” one scene featured her wearing a shirt decorated with the names of her squad members. As People pointed out, fans noticed that model Karlie Kloss’ name was missing.

Taylor and Karlie had been tight since 2014. Karlie appeared in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” video, they attended the Met Gala together, cooked together, and shared the stage during Taylor’s last tour. There was even a rumor Karlie had her own bedroom at Taylor’s New York City apartment.

But last month, Karlie posted a video of herself playing basketball with the caption “Swish Swish,” which is also the name of Katy Perry‘s Taylor diss track. Karlie removed the words when fans freaked out. And just last week, Karlie was spotted having dinner with Katy, causing fans to flood Karlie’s Instagram with rat emojis.

All this drama hasn’t escaped the notice of Jennifer Lawrence. During a Times Talks panel discussion to promote her new spy thriller, Red Sparrow, the Oscar-winner was asked by an audience member, “If you had [spy] skills in real life, what top-secret [thing] would you like to be able to figure out?”

Replied J-Law, “I mean, honestly, I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift!”

As the audience laughed, Lawrence added, “That’s the honest-to-God truth! Like, is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”

(The Karlie/Taylor question takes place 1:10:13 into the video]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Comments