The Revolution expands tour celebrating the music of Prince

The group’s reunion began in the wake of Prince’s death in April 2016 with a trio of concerts at First Avenue, the Minneapolis venue where Purple Rain took shape. Reaction was so positive from both the musicians and their fans that The Revolution is now mounting a full North American tour, beginning April 21 at Celebration 2017 at Prince’s famed Paisley Park complex. Dates are set through mid-July with more expected soon.

The Revolution consists of guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brown Mark (aka Mark Brown), drummer Bobby Z (aka Robert Rivkin) and keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman.

The Revolution Tour Dates

4/21– Minneapolis, MN, Celebration 2017 at Paisley Park

4/23 – Chicago, IL, Metro

4/24 – Chicago, IL, Metro

4/27 – Washington, DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/28 – New York, NY, B.B. King’s

4/29 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

4/30 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

5/3 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

5/4 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

5/12 – Madison, WI, Barrymore Theatre

5/14 – Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

5/16 – Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

5/18 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

5/20 – Detroit, MI, Majestic Theater

5/21 – Toronto, ONT, Phoenix Theatre

6/14 – Dallas, TX, House of Blues

6/15 – Houston, TX, House of Blues

6/16 – San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

6/17 – Austin, TX, ACL Live

6/21 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

6/ 22 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern

7/12 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

7/13 – Reno, NV, Artown

7/14 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

7/15 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox

