The One That Got Away? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly back together

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UNICEF Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are apparently “back on.”

The couple, who started dating in 2016, broke up amicably about a year ago, but now sources tell the British tabloid The Sun that they’re back together.

- Advertisement -

Dished the source, “Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn’t cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they’re keeping things low key – but they’re back together.”

Apparently, rumors that the two were giving their relationship another shot started last month, when they were spotted at a resort in the Maldives. Since then, they’ve been liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

In addition, according to The Sun, Katy was seen wearing a customized onesie with Orlando’s face on it in one of her Instagram stories, while Orlando was spotted wearing the same hat Katy wore on a trip to Japan the couple took together.

When the two split a year ago, they said they were taking “respectful, loving space” from each other. Last year, they were seen together at an Ed Sheeran concert and also paddle boarding in California, but sources tell The Sun they’ve only officially started dating again this year.

If all this seems familiar, it is: Katy and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer broke up and reunited no less than five times before they finally called it quits.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments