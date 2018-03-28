The Note: White House census stance makes immigrants’ fears worse

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

The White House yesterday could have tried to allay the fears of immigrants, civil right activists, and Democrats worried that the last-minute addition to the 2020 census — a question on citizenship — will significantly dampen immigrant participation.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders could have said the White House wants everyone, regardless of status, to still participate. After all, the law dictates that the federal government try to count everyone, not just citizens.

She could have reminded people of another law, too, that says census data cannot be shared with any other government agency, or she could have said plainly that people will not be deported based on the data. She could have added that the White House wants a fair and accurate count to make sure inner cities and blue states are not essentially cheated out of federal funding if people are too nervous to open their doors to census workers.

But she didn’t.

Instead she talked about needing…

