The latest on Cher’s autobiographical Broadway musical, “The Cher Show”

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcpCher‘s autobiographical Broadway musical is set to debut next year, but ahead of that, it’ll be presented this October in a workshop-type setting.

The Cher Show will run from October 2 through October 29 in what’s called a “lab presentation,” according to Playbill. The production will feature hits from the diva’s entire career, and a book by Tony Award-winner Rick Elice, who worked on Jersey Boys. It’s directed by Jason Moore, who did Avenue Q.

According to Playbill, the show won’t just feature one person playing Cher. Instead, different actors will appear as archetypes who represent different incarnations of Cher at different phases of her career.

For example, a character called “Babe” will be Cher as a teenager. “Lady” will be Cher as a music industry success, and “Star” will be the legend we all know and love. Someone also will play Cher’s mother, Georgia, and her late ex-husband Sonny Bono.

Currently, the team is casting for the role of “Babe,” described as “fiercely independent, but insecure about her looks…Determined to be famous, drawn to Hollywood and the movies…Seeing Sonny the first time is her ‘Romeo and Juliet moment.'”

