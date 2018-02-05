The invitation's in the mail: Did Elton reschedule his Las Vegas shows due to Prince Harry's wedding?

By Andrea Dresdale

Denise Truscello/WireImageElton John has rescheduled his May 18 and 19 Million Dollar Piano performances in Las Vegas due to a “scheduling conflict.” But the reason he might have moved those dates is what’s really interesting.

A couple of weeks ago, during a British TV talk show appearance, Elton was asked if he’d be attending, or perhaps even performing, at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is scheduled for May 19. He said, “No one’s been asked….I’m playing Las Vegas, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

However, Elton did say that it would be “nice” if he was invited because, he explained, “I love [Harry] very dearly…and because both of those boys are very special to me, because of their mother.” Elton was, of course, a close friend of Princes Harry and William‘s mother, Princess Diana.

Now that those two dates have been rescheduled, could it be Elton’s invitation arrived? Elton will now perform in Vegas May 6 and May 16. Tickets for those two rescheduled performances go on sale February 9 at noon PT.

Fans who now hold tickets for the May 18 and 19 performances will receive an exclusive pre-sale window to purchase tickets to the new dates before they go on sale to the public, and will receive automatic refunds for the other tickets.

