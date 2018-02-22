"The Good Parts" and everything in between: Andy Grammer reveals random facts about himself

By Music News Group

Joseph LlanesAndy Grammer wants you to know more than just The Good Parts.

In a new interview with UsWeekly, the singer reveals 25 facts about himself that people might not know, including his “terrible” first job, what he’s binge-watching and the craziest gift he’s ever gotten from a fan.

His first job proves he started out just like a lot of young people: working at McDonald’s. But music was in his blood from an early age. His dad, Red Grammer, was a children’s singer and inspired him to pick up some instruments.

“I can play the guitar. I can play the piano,” Andy says. “And I can very badly play the trumpet. And I can beat box.”

He’s gone from humble beginnings to stardom, which sometimes brings him some strange interactions with fans. So what’s the craziest gift he’s ever gotten from a fan?

“A full mural of my French bulldog. It was really well done, and very large,” he says. “My wife was not about it!”

If he wasn’t a musician, though, he says he’d probably be some type of writer, “like a screenwriter.”

As for what he’s binge-watching currently, it’s Stranger Things on Netflix. And, though he admits it might be “lame,” he’s been singing his own song, “Smoke Clears,” in the shower as he practices getting it just right.

The Good Parts tour kicks off March 14.

