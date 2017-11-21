The Eagles not takin' it easy, announce North American tour

By ABC News Radio

Myriam SantosIf you’ve been dying to see the new lineup of The Eagles, you’re not only going to get your chance, but lots more besides.

The band’s just announced a North American tour next year on which they’ll share the stage with some of the biggest names in music: legends Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor, and Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton.

The bad news is there are only twelve dates in all, beginning March 14 in Chicago. That show, as will four others on the trek, will be arena shows with The Eagles alone — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with country star Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey‘s son, Deacon Frey. Four will feature Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band, two will include James Taylor and His All-Star Band, and the tour’s lone Texas stop will have Chris Stapleton joining the band on stage.

Tickets for the various dates go on sale beginning Friday, December 1, with others on sale the day after that. American Express Card Members can buy tickets as early as Tuesday, November 28. For full ticket info, visit Eagles.com.

Here’s the tour itinerary:

The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

4/14 — Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

4/21 — Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

6/28 — Denver, CO, Coors Field

6/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

The Eagles and James Taylor & His All-Star Band

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

The Eagles and Chris Stapleton

6/23 — Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Evening with the Eagles arena concerts

3/14 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/23 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/10 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

7/15 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

