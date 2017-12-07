The Eagles add 22 North American tour dates

By ABC News Radio

Myriam SantosNo surprise — a lot of us want to see The Eagles. The band’s just added new dates to 2018 North American tour.

In addition to the 12 dates announced November 21, there are now additional shows in Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Columbus, Lexington, Charlotte, Columbia, Raleigh, Birmingham, Houston, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh, and second concerts added in Nashville, Vancouver and Toronto. That’s 34 dates in all, nearly triple the number of shows initially announced.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. American Express Card Members can buy tickets as early as Monday, December 11. There are also other pre-sale opportunities December 14. For full ticket info, visit Eagles.com.

The Eagles will share the stage on this outing with some of the biggest names in music: legends Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, and James Taylor & His All-Star Band, and Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. Most of the shows, billed as An Evening with The Eagles, will feature The Eagles alone — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with country star Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey‘s son, Deacon Frey.

Here’s the updated tour itinerary:

3/12 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/14 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/15 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

3/18 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

3/19 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center*

3/21 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena*

3/23 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/24 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

4/8 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

4/10 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

4/11 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

4/14 — Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

4/16 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

4/17 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

4/19 — Birmingham, AL, BJCC Arena

4/21 — Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

5/10 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

5/11 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

5/14 — Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

5/15 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

6/15 — Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)

6/17 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

6/20 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

6/23 — Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

6/28 — Denver, CO, Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

6/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

7/14 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center*

7/15 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

7/17 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/24 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)*

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

* = Not ticketed by Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments