The Eagles' 2018 tour to be a longer run than first announced

By Music News Group

Credit: Myriam SantosAs expected, The Eagles have begun adding more dates to their recently announced 2018 tour of North America. Seven new concerts have been unveiled, including a newly added kickoff date scheduled for March 12 in Indianapolis. That brings the total number of confirmed shows to 19.

Concerts also have added St. Louis on March 18; Des Moines, Iowa, on March 21; Calgary and Edmonton, Canada, on May 14 and 15, respectively; Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 17; and New Orleans on June 20.

All of the newly announced shows will be “An Evening with the Eagles” headlining gigs. As previously reported, the initially announced dates include some select stadium concerts featuring the Eagles sharing the bill with either Jimmy Buffett, country star Chris Stapleton or James Taylor.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card members can buy pre-sale tickets starting this Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

Here’s the full list of confirmed 2018 Eagles concerts; all dates are “An Evening with the Eagles” shows unless otherwise noted:

3/12 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

3/14 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/18 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center*

3/21 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena*

3/23 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

4/14 — Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium — with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

4/21 — Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium — with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

5/10 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

5/14 — Calgary, AB, Canada, Saddledome*

5/15 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place*

6/17 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center*

6/20 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center*

6/23 — Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium — with Chris Stapleton

6/28 — Denver, CO, Coors Field — Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

6/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Field — with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

7/15 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park — with James Taylor

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park — with James Taylor

* = newly added show.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments