The Cranberries & The Script salute "extraordinary" and "gifted" Dolores O'Riordan

Anthony Pidgeon/RedfernsNumerous musicians took to Twitter on Monday following the news that Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the hitmaking ’90s band The Cranberries, had died at the age of 46. Eventually, though, her own band weighed in on the singer’s tragic death.

“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” tweeted Cranberries members Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”

- Advertisement -

Fellow Irish band The Script also expressed their sadness at O’Riordan’s death. “Just heard the sad sad news about the talented and gifted Dolores O’Riordan passing away today,” they tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. In her honour We’ll be playing her music loud and proud tonight. RIP Dolores.”

Ingrid Michaelson tweeted, “I listened to The Cranberries up in my bedroom full blast angry at my parents and the world scream singing into my pillow. I’m so saddened to hear about Dolores O’Riordan’s passing.”

Michelle Branch wrote, “So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her.”

Josh Groban retweeted a story about Dolores’ death and wrote, “Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice.”

Actress Ruby Rose tweeted, “Incredibly sad to hear one of my musical idols Dolores O’Riordan, of the Cranberries, has passed away. I feel honoured to have been able to cover one of their iconic songs in Pitch Perfect. Devastating.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.