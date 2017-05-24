The Chainsmokers to perform on the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Rory KramerIf you own the Chainsmokers’ new album Memories…Do Not Open, you know that one track is a collaboration with superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line called “Last Day Alive.” Now, the two acts will perform together for the first time on TV as part of the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

The show, which airs on CMT next month, will also feature a performance by R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire, who’ll perform with country group Lady Antebellum. Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton are also on the bill for the show, with more stars to be announced soon. The show airs June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments