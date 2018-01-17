The Chainsmokers return with new song "Sick Boy"

By Andrea Dresdale

James ZwaldoThe Chainsmokers are back with a brand-new song, but it’s angrier and darker than past hits like “Closer” and “Something Just Like This.”

The track called “Sick Boy,” sung by the duo’s Drew Taggart, is a social commentary with lyrics that seem to describe the personas that we construct for ourselves via social media and movies. “Welcome to the narcissism/We’re united under our indifference,” goes one lyric. There’s also a repeated refrain of, “This is us/This is us.”

Drew also sings, “Make no mistake, I live in a prison/That I build myself, it is my religion” and “Feed yourself with my life’s work/How many likes is my life worth?”

The song’s video features Drew and his musical partner Alex Pall, plus a drummer, performing on a bare stage. At times, Drew appears to morph into some kind of monster, while Alex’s piano bursts into flames.

According to their label, the track is “a song about self-identity in today’s world and standing tall in the face of what you can and can’t control.” No word on whether or not this is a one-off single, or the first release from a new EP or album.

The Chainsmokers are nominated at the upcoming Grammy Awards for “Something Just Like This,” in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They already have a Grammy for Best Dance Recording — they won it last year for “Don’t Let Me Down.”

