The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” ties record for most weeks in the top 10

Disruptor Records / Columbia RecordsThe Chainsmokers have now tied a record set by LeAnn Rimes back in 1998.

The duo’s hit “Closer” has now logged 32 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, it hasn’t been out of the top 10 since it first got there in August of 2016. The only other song that’s hung around in the top 10 that long is LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live,” which lasted 32 weeks in the top 10 from 1997 to 1998.

On top of that, the duo has now spent 45 straight weeks in the top 10, if you count “Closer” and their three other hits. The only other acts who’ve spent 45 weeks or more in the top 10 are The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ace of Base, Drake and Katy Perry.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” spends a seventh week at #1, and 10 songs from his new album ÷ (Divide) are now on the Billboard Hot 100.

