The Backstreet Boys show ‘N Sync’s Lance Bass the “Shape of Their Heart” in Las Vegas

Courtesy Live NationBackstreet Boys fans got an extra treat at the BSB residency show at the Axis in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Saturday, when former ‘N Sync member Lance Bass joined them on stage as they performed their 2000 hit, “Shape of My Heart.”

The ’90s boy band, which consists of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, posted a video of the performance on their Instagram page, captioned, “We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!”

Bass posted a pic of the group performing on his own page, with the simple caption, “#BSB.”

The ‘N Sync alum attended the concert with his husband, Michael Turchin, who also posted a clip from the show.

Bass’ former band mate, Joey Fatone, got the same treatment from the Backstreet Boys a week ago.

The band’s Las Vegas headlining residency show, Backstreet Boys: Larger than Life, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino continues April 12.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments