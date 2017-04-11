Thanks for the “Memories”: Chainsmokers heading for #1 chart debut

Disruptor Records/Columbia RecordsThe Chainsmokers are so hot right now that it’d be amazing if their debut album wasn’t on track for a #1 debut. But of course, it is.

The EDM duo, who just performed on Saturday Night Live and scored 22 Billboard Music Award nominations, could sell more than 200,000 units of the new disc, Memories…Do Not Open, according to industry predictions.

While the duo has dominated the singles chart in the last year, Memories…Do Not Open will be their first #1 full-length album. They previously released two EPs: Collage, which reached #6, and 2015’s Bouquet, which reached #31.

The Chainsmokers’ tour starts April 13 in Miami.

Speaking of top 10 EPs, a cappella group Pentatonix could score yet another one this coming week. Their latest release, PTX, Vol. IV — Classics, could debut in the top five, with sales of 50,000 units. If so, it’ll be their seventh top-10 release, including full length albums and EPs.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.