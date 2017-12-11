Temporary Traffic Changes Coming to State Route 8 in McCleary

Drivers who rely on State Route 8 in McCleary can expect an upcoming change to the highway starting Tuesday, Dec. 12 that will allow crews to continue progress on the Wildcat Creek fish barrier removal project. The work includes building four new bridges that carry traffic over both branches of the creek.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12

Crews will implement short-term rolling slowdowns to shift traffic into the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8. Drivers are encouraged to expect slight delays and add extra travel time.

This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Next steps

Crews later will reconfigure the eastbound lanes to accommodate both directions of traffic. Like the first half of this project, crews will shift traffic to create room to build two remaining bridges. The highway will remain in that configuration for approximately 12 months.

Comments