Temporary changes to State Route 8 start today in McCleary

Drivers who rely on State Route 8 in McCleary can expect the second of two long-term traffic changes to begin as soon as Thursday, Dec. 28.

What drivers can expect

Drivers are temporarily using the right lanes of both westbound and eastbound SR 8.

During a series of daytime rolling slowdowns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all traffic will shift onto the eastbound lanes. The eastbound lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate both directions of traffic. The highway will remain in that configuration through the spring of 2019.

During the traffic switch, drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays. This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Like the first half of this project, crews will shift traffic to create room to build two remaining bridges. The project is part of a larger WSDOT effort to replace culverts that act as a barrier to fish.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Comments