Taylor tumbles as Celine Dion and Bon Jovi return to “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list

Image Group LA/ABCThe annual Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list is out, and it’s not good news for Taylor Swift.

According to Forbes, Taylor is the star who suffered the largest dollar decrease of any other star on this year’s list. Last year, she scored $170 million thanks to her tour; this year, she earned a comparatively paltry $44 million, ranking only #49, based on earnings from June 2016 to June 2017. She’s outranked by her ex boyfriend, Calvin Harris, who’s in at #40, but she’s still way ahead of her supposed rival, Katy Perry, who comes in at #95.

Meanwhile, a number of musicians who didn’t make the list last year are back this year. Among them: Celine Dion, who ranks #55 with $42 million in earnings, and Bon Jovi, who are ranked #80 with $35.5 million. Coldplay also is back, and they’re in the top 10, with earnings of $88 million.

All three artists’ live performances contributed to their return: Celine did a world tour in addition to her Vegas shows, while Bon Jovi raked it in on the road on their This House Is Not for Sale Tour. In addition, Coldplay scored big with their Head Full of Dreams world tour.

#1 on the list is Sean “Diddy Combs, followed by Beyonce. Rapper Drake and R&B crooner The Weekend are also in the top 10. Here are some other musicians who made this year’s Forbes Celebrity 100 list:

11. Guns n Roses

13. Justin Bieber

17. Bruce Springsteen

18. Adele

21. Metallica

26. Garth Brooks (tie)

26. Elton John (tie)

32. Paul McCartney (tie)

32. Red Hot Chili Peppers (tie)

40. Calvin Harris

49. Taylor Swift

53. Kenny Chesney

55. Luke Bryan (tie)

55. Celine Dion (tie)

55. Jay Z (tie)

60. Bruno Mars

65. Jennifer Lopez (tie)

65. The Chainsmokers (tie)

71. Dolly Parton (tie)

71. Ed Sheeran (tie)

77. Rihanna

80. Bon Jovi

82. Billy Joel

83. Dr. Dre (tie)

83. Florida Georgia Line (tie)

83. Toby Keith (tie)

89. Britney Spears

95. Chance the Rapper (tie)

95. Katy Perry (tie)

98. Jason Aldean

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.