Taylor Swift's sophomore album, "Fearless," reaches diamond status

BMLGThe old Taylor Swift may be dead, but her old albums are still hitting major milestones. Her sophomore album, Fearless, has been certified diamond by the RIAA.

The 2008 album has achieved sales and stream surpassing 10 million equivalent album units. According to the RIAA, one equivalent unit is equal to one album sale, 10 tracks sold from an album, or 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from an album.

Fearless won album of the year at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards and was the best-selling album of 2009. It included the crossover hits “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.”

As for Taylor’s newer catalog, Reputation was certified 3x platinum. The album’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was also certified 3x platinum, and “Ready for It?” was certified platinum.

