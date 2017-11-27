Taylor Swift's "Reputation" remains number one

By Music News Group

BMLG/Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s Reputation is spending another week at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Reputation did 256,000 in streams and sales in its second week, most of which were traditional sales since, as Billboard reports, Taylor has kept the album off streaming services to date — other than the album’s four pre-release singles.

Reputation is the first album to spend more than one week at the top of the chart since JAY-Z‘s 4:44, which held the top slot for two weeks in late July and early August. And Reputation is the first album by a woman to spend its first two weeks at number one since Adele‘s 25, which stayed atop the Billboard 200 for seven straight weeks when it was released in late 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments