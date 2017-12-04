Taylor Swift's "Reputation" is No. 1 for third week in a row

By Music News Group

BMLG/Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s Reputation remains intact, with the album spending its third week at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Reputation is the first album since Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. to rack up three weeks at the top of the list.

Only four albums have spent three or more weeks at number one this year: Reputation, DAMN., Drake‘s More Life and The Weeknd‘s Starboy. DAMN. and More Life each topped the list for three weeks while Starboy spent four weeks at number 1 in 2017. The last album by a female artist to notch at least three weeks at number was Adele‘s 25.

Taylor performed the song “End Game” with Ed Sheeran for the first time in public this weekend in Los Angeles. Later, Ed let the cat out of the bag about the upcoming music video for the song, which also features rapper Future, when he was caught off guard by an interviewer backstage

An Entertainment Tonight correspondent asked him if he’d be appearing in a video for the song, and whether it had been filmed yet.

Ed replied, “I don’t know what I can say … but there is a music video for it.”

A clip of the sound bite slowly made to Twitter.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments