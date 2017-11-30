Taylor Swift’s "Reputation" is coming to streaming services

BMLG/Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s Reputation is set to hit streaming services on Friday, three weeks after its release, Billboard reports.

The album was initially only available for digital or physical purchase. It has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the past two weeks. According to Nielsen Music, it had sold 1.45 million units in the U.S. as of November 23.

News began breaking that Reputation was becoming available for streaming Thursday when fans in Australia and the Philippines – where it’s already Friday – started posting that they were now able to stream the album.

