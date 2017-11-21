Taylor Swift's "Reputation" debuts at #1 with 1.238 million sold

By Music News Group

BMLG/Mert & MarcusIt’s official: after just one week, Taylor Swift‘s Reputation already is the best-selling album of 2017.

Reputation debuts atop the Billboard 200 album chart this week with 1.238 million in sales and equivalent streams for the week ending November 16, according to Nielsen Music. Billboard reports that nearly all of that total came from traditional sales, since Taylor has kept the album from streaming services to start.

In one week, Reputation already has passed 2017’s prior best-selling album, Divide by her friend Ed Sheeran, which has sold 931,000 through November 16.

How big was Reputation in its first week? Well, 1.216 million in traditional sales is the best traditional-sales-week for an album since 2015 — when Adele‘s 25 debuted with 3.378 million in sales. It’s also the 10th best sales week for any album since Nielsen Music began electronic tracking of sales back in 1991.

Reputation is Taylor’s fifth number-one on the Billboard 200. And its first week sales are in line with those of 1989 — which did 1.287 in 2014 — and Red — which did 1.208 million in 2014. Speak Now also bested one million in one-week sales — with 1.047 — in 2010. That means Taylor now is the only artist in Nielsen Music history with four million-selling weeks.

