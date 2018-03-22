Taylor Swift's "Reputation" crosses two million in US album sales

By Music News Group

BMLG/Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift has a Reputation for mega-sales.

Billboard reports that according to Nielsen Music, Taylor’s Reputation album hit two million in album sales in the U.S. — becoming the first album since Adele‘s 25 to reach that milestone.

The album reached that tally after selling 5,000 copies for the week ending March 15.

The difference, though, is that it took 18 weeks for Reputation to cross two million, while Adele’s 25 reached the number in just two days back in 2015. Taylor’s previous album, 1989, sold two million copies in three weeks.

All six of Taylor’s albums have now sold at least two million units. Reputation was one of only two albums to sell more than a million copies in 2017, along with Ed Sheeran‘s Divide.

