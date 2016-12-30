Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Busted for Alleged Bar Brawl

ABC/Fred LeeShe should have known he was trouble when he walked in!

Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend, John Conor Kennedy was arrested in Aspen, Colorado on Friday after an alleged fight outside of a nightclub.

Authorities tell E! Online that Conor, the 22-year-old grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct related to a fight.

In a press release, Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn says, “At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises.”

“While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar,” he continues. “Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'”

Kennedy then allegedly “fell into a snowbank” as the officer tried to break up the fight, according to the press release. A bystander assisted the officer in restraining Kennedy as he continued to struggle. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they saw “Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party.”

“Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for February 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond,” according to the report.

After apologizing to the officer following his arrest, Kennedy reportedly told police, “He called my friend the f-word,”

If convicted, Kennedy could face up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine.

