Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” director seemingly disses Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish”

ABC/Fred Lee; ABC/Randy HolmesFirst, actress Ruby Rose took aim at Katy Perry and her rumored Taylor Swift diss track, “Swish Swish.” Now, it appears the director of Taylor’s “Bad Blood” video, Joseph Kahn, is weighing in.

“If you’re gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it,” he tweeted Friday, the day Katy’s single was officially released.

The director has been firmly on Team Taylor for a while now. He previously came to her defense after Kim Kardashian released a tape of Taylor’s phone call with Kanye West.

“I’ve worked with everybody,” Kahn tweeted at the time. “I don’t need to work with anybody. Taylor is a rainbow in a swamp.”

After Ruby Rose initially called “Swish Swish” a “sloppy mess,” she decided to take a step back from the drama.

“Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty,” she tweeted over the weekend, adding, “Get so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it’s not [my] place.”

