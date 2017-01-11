Taylor Swift Wants Her Beverly Hills Mansion to Be an Historic Landmark

ABC/Fred LeeIf Taylor Swift has her way, her Beverly Hills mansion will be a certified an historic landmark.

The singer reportedly is seeking landmark certification for the home, known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, which she purchased in 2015 for around $25 million. The property was built by film producer Goldwyn in 1934 and boasts six bedrooms, five baths, a library and a theater room, among other amenities.

Other legendary former tenants include Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and Frank Capra.

According to the Beverly Hills Courier, the Cultural Heritage Commission is meeting today to discuss the potential landmark designation.

Taylor also owns property in Nashville, New York and Rhode Island.

