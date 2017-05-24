Taylor Swift wanted new romance “without any chaos”

ABC/Lou RoccoIf Taylor Swift has learned anything from her decade of stardom, it’s that nothing puts her on the front pages faster than a new romance. That’s why, People magazine reports, she’s chosen to keep her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn on the down low.

“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source tells People. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”

Taylor and Alwyn have been dating for several months, according to People, but they were first spotted hanging out together in October at a Kings of Leon concert, along with Taylor’s pals Lorde and Martha Hunt. A month later, Taylor went to see his movie Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in Los Angeles with friends and her mom.

An insider tells People, “Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy, he’s private and low-key.” The insider dishes that he and Taylor are “on the same page on how to handle the attention.”

Taylor’s most recent relationship was with British actor Tom Hiddleston, but that imploded after several months. No doubt the intense media scrutiny didn’t help things, including speculation that their romance was faked.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.