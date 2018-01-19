Taylor Swift surprises fans with wedding flowers and note

By Andrea Dresdale

Mert & MarcusWhen two Swifties tie the knot, Taylor Swift knows just how to mark the occasion.

People magazine reports that on January 12, two huge Taylor fans named Alexas “Lexi” Gonzales and Brittany Lewis got married in Dickinson, Texas. The two had been together for nine years, and Taylor’s 2008 hit “Love Story” was “their song.” In fact, Brittany even quoted the song’s lyrics when she proposed in 2016.

Taylor learned of the impending nuptials and sent the happy couple flowers as well as a personalized note, which Lexi shared on Twitter. It reads, “Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your beautiful love story. I’m absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”

Lexi wrote on Twitter, “Still In freaking shock that @taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day!”

