Taylor Swift surprises Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s son with tour tickets

ABC/Fred LeeTaylor “Gift Fairy” Swift strikes again.

After surprising a couple with champagne on their wedding day last weekend, the singer surprised Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa‘s 5-year-old son, Sebastian, with tickets to her upcoming tour.

Amber recorded her son opening a special care package from Taylor, which also included Reputation merchandise.

“This is gonna be so exciting!” Sebastian exclaims as he unwraps the gift. He can’t quite believe the package actually came from Taylor herself. “Taylor sent me these?” he asks.

Amber posted his adorable two-part video reaction on her Instagram page.

Taylor’s Reputation tour, featuring opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

