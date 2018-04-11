Taylor Swift shares pics of "overwhelmingly talented" dancers & backup musicians

By Andrea Dresdale

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift is giving fans a taste of what to expect on her Reputation stadium tour, which kicks off in less than a month. For one thing, there appears to be a lot of choreography involved.

On Instagram, Taylor posted a photo of herself posing with no less than 15 people, and wrote, “Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!! Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people.”

She then posted a series of black-and-white photos of individual performers who’ll be on the stage with her, including musicians and backup singers. There’s also a shot of her sitting in a hole in the stage, through which she’ll presumably be popping up during the show. It’s captioned, “Deep blue but you painted me golden,” a line from her song “Dancing with Our Hands Tied.”

The last photo shows Taylor being lifted up and carried by all the dancers, captioned, “Go ahead and light me up,” which is a line from her song “I Did Something Bad.”

The Reputation tour gets underway in Glendale, Arizona on May 8.

