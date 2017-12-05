Taylor Swift reveals four edgy new photos from "Vogue UK" cover shoot

Mert & MarcusAfter revealing her cover for the January issue of Vogue UK, Taylor Swift is sharing even more images from the edgy photo shoot.

The singer posted four photos, snapped by famed photographers Mert & Marcus, to her Instagram page, captioning each with a different lyric from Reputation tracks.

One photo features Taylor sitting on a bed wearing a sparkly dress and looking forlorn while bathed in a golden light. “Deep blue, but you painted me golden,” she captions it, using a lyric from “Dancing with Our Hands Tied.”

In a black-and-white photo, Taylor sports a frilly pearl-adorned top. She includes the lyric from “Dress”: “Inescapable, I’m not even gonna try. And if I get burned, At least we were electrified.”

A third photo features Taylor in a red crop top, elbow-length gloves and a bold green eye makeup look. “I never trust a narcissist. But they love me…” she writes, quoting her song “I Did Something Bad.”

The fourth photo is another black-and-white pic. Taylor wears a crystal encrusted cap and rests her head on her hand. She includes a lyric from “New Year’s Day”: “There’s glitter on the floor after the party.”

