Taylor Swift Restoring Beverly Hills Mansion as It Heads for Landmark Status

ABC/Fred LeeWith her Beverly Hills mansion well on its way to securing historic landmark status, Taylor Swift is reportedly shelling out her hard-earned cash to restore the property to its original glory.

According to Mansion Global, construction on the so-called Samuel Goldwyn Estate has been underway for over a year. She’s restoring the home’s original 100-year-old windows and preserving the original plaster molding on the interior staircase, among other things.

Last week the singer petitioned for landmark certification for her home, and the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission has reportedly granted her request. Now, Beverly Hills’ City Council just has to voted to finalize the historic designation.

The property was built by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn in 1934 and boasts six bedrooms, five baths, a library and a theater room. Other legendary former tenants include the actors Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and director Frank Capra.

Taylor purchased the home in 2015 for around $25 million. She also owns property in Nashville, New York and Rhode Island.

