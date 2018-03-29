Taylor Swift releasing yet another video for "Delicate" tonight

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s video for her song “Delicate” grabbed a lot of attention earlier this month, and now she’s releasing a new one tonight at midnight.

On her socials, Taylor posted a video message saying, “Hey guys, I’m at rehearsals for the Reputation stadium tour and I just wanted to let you know that there’s a brand-new video for ‘Delicate’ coming out only on Spotify tonight, so check it out.”

The original “Delicate” video arrived March 11 and currently has over 77 million views. It features Taylor momentarily escaping from being besieged by the paparazzi and fans by magically turning invisible. This allows her to dance wildly through a hotel, out onto a rainy street and, finally, into a bar.

Taylor’s Reputation tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, AZ.

