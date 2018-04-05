Taylor Swift makes "generous donation" to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

By Andrea Dresdale

Mert & MarcusLast year, after Taylor Swift won her assault case against radio host David Mueller, she said she’d be donating money to organizations that “help sexual assault victims defend themselves.” Now, she’s putting her money where her mouth is.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, tweeted its thanks to Taylor on Thursday, writing, “Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors. Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve.”

As the tweet notes, April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

After a jury ruled agreed that Mueller did, in fact, grope Taylor during a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013, the superstar singer released a statement to People magazine that said, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”

She added, “Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

As People notes, a few days later, Taylor donated to her friend Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps survivors of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

