Taylor Swift limited-edition vinyl up for grabs this Saturday, with more coming later this year

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy Record Store Day

A series of collectible Taylor Swift albums will be released on Record Store Day this Saturday, but it won’t be the last that fans will hear of the singer on vinyl in 2018. Record Store Day found Michael Kurtz tells ABC Radio that he has a “long-term plan” in place for future Taylor vinyl.

“We’ve been wanting to work with Taylor for quite some time,” Kurtz tells ABC Radio. Saturday, the first part of that plan rolls out in independent record stores nationwide: Limited-edition vinyl LP versions of Taylor’s first four albums, each one in a different color. Kurtz says the albums will be “individually numbered, so it’s almost like an Andy Warhol piece of art.”

“They’re truly unique and will be instantly collectible the minute you walk out the store with them,” he adds. But wait…there’s more.

“The plan is to do the first four [Taylor albums] for Record Store Day and then do the remaining catalog…for Black Friday in November,” he adds.



Another pop superstar who’s also releasing Record Store Day vinyl? Madonna.

“We always try to do something with Madonna because her fans are just so rabid, even now as much as ever,” Kurtz tells ABC Radio.

There are two Madonna items coming out Saturday: a limited-edition, red vinyl reissue of her 1987 remix album You Can Dance, and a reissue of a rare Japanese eight-song picture disc version of Madonna’s 1983 debut album.

“We really try to connect with the international side of things and with an artist like Madonna that’s really important because her audience is huge in Japan…Europe…this is a worldwide event,” notes Kurtz. “So we try to reissue special records that were made only for a particular country and bring it back so that everybody can enjoy it.”

