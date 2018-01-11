Taylor Swift fans decode Japanese words in trailer for "End Game"

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy BMLGTaylor Swift fans never cease to amaze with their ability to analyze every last scrap of info their queen provides them.

A Swiftie Tumblr account called “chansukcatsmile” has revealed that in the 20-second trailer for Taylor’s new video “End Game,” the brief shot where she walks through the streets of Tokyo actually contains a number of hidden messages, in signs written in Japanese.

According to the fan, the Japanese characters spell out the words “End Game,” “reputation,” “Meredith” and “Olivia” — Taylor’s cats’ names — and two words from the song lyrics: “A-Team” and “your first string.”

This information was retweeted by Taylor Swift Updates, an official Twitter feed from Taylor’s team.

Taylor did something similar in her video for “…Ready For It?,” scattering song titles and song lyrics throughout the clip, as well as references to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her “End Game” duet partners Future and Ed Sheeran.

