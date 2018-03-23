Taylor Swift donates to March for Our Lives as stars prepare to perform at the rally

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift generally stays out of political discussions, but the issue of gun violence is evidently something she feels strongly about.

Posting the March for Our Lives logo on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship.”

She continues, “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

Meanwhile, a number of top stars will perform at Saturday’s March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., and the event will stream live at noon E.T. on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Among the musicians taking the stage: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broadway star Ben Platt and surprise guests.

March For Our Lives is a student-led movement dedicated to ending gun violence in the United States. Numerous other stars, from George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, to Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, have either donated money to, or expressed their support for, the movement and the march.

