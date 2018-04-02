Taylor Swift defends singer Hayley Kiyoko after perceived diss

By Music News Group

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift has come to the defense of singer Hayley Kiyoko after some Swifties thought Hayley was dissing Taylor in a recent interview.

In a Refinery29 article, Hayley, who’s openly gay, said, “I’ve had several music industry execs say ‘You’re doing another music video about girls? I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal.”

Some Taylor fans took this as shade, but Taylor posted a comment on Tumblr indicating Hayley’s quote was being misinterpreted.

“We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has,” Taylor wrote. “It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.”

After Taylor’s show of support, Hayley tweeted, “[Love] and respect to @taylorswift13 and all the brave artists out there sharing their truth with the world. I appreciate you. We keep climbing.”

Hayley released her debut album, Expectations, on Friday.

