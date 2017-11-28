Taylor Swift adds stadium dates to Reputation tour

By Andrea Dresdale

TAS Rights ManagementDue to high demand, Taylor Swift has now added several additional stadium dates to her upcoming tour in support of Reputation.

Here are the newly added shows:

5/18 — Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl

6/1 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

7/20 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

7/27 — Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

8/3 — Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

8/10 — Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Taylor also added two stadium shows in the U.K. — a June 8 date in Manchester and a June 22 show in London — as well as a June 15 show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

All these shows are second dates added to previously announced shows in those cities and venues. Visit Taylor’s website to get more info about how to purchase tickets. The general public on-sale is 10 a.m. on December 13, which is Taylor’s birthday.

